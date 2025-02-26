Left Menu

Azerbaijani Journalist Granted House Arrest Amid Health Concerns

An Azerbaijani court has moved journalist Shahnaz Beylerqizi to house arrest due to her poor health condition following a human rights appeal. Beylerqizi, detained over smuggling charges, still faces trial. Her case highlights the tense relationship between press freedoms and authorities in Azerbaijan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:08 IST
Azerbaijani Journalist Granted House Arrest Amid Health Concerns
journalist

An Azerbaijani journalist, Shahnaz Beylerqizi, has been allowed house arrest as health issues worsen while awaiting trial. This development follows advocacy from a human rights group urging President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban to intervene.

Beylerqizi, previously with Toplum TV, faces serious charges of smuggling alongside a colleague after being detained since February 6. Although the charges carry potential 12-year sentences, the court's consideration of her health, marked by hypertension and diabetes, led to the decision for house arrest.

This case has spurred international scrutiny on Azerbaijan's record with press freedoms, contrasting President Aliyev's assertions of a free press. Press watchdog Reporters Without Borders notes at least 23 journalists are imprisoned in the country, emphasizing ongoing concerns over media suppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025