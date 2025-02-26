Azerbaijani Journalist Granted House Arrest Amid Health Concerns

An Azerbaijani journalist, Shahnaz Beylerqizi, has been allowed house arrest as health issues worsen while awaiting trial. This development follows advocacy from a human rights group urging President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban to intervene.

Beylerqizi, previously with Toplum TV, faces serious charges of smuggling alongside a colleague after being detained since February 6. Although the charges carry potential 12-year sentences, the court's consideration of her health, marked by hypertension and diabetes, led to the decision for house arrest.

This case has spurred international scrutiny on Azerbaijan's record with press freedoms, contrasting President Aliyev's assertions of a free press. Press watchdog Reporters Without Borders notes at least 23 journalists are imprisoned in the country, emphasizing ongoing concerns over media suppression.

