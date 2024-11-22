Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Diplomatic Touchdown in Morocco

Chinese President Xi Jinping's brief visit to Morocco underscored strong diplomatic ties between the nations. The visit, following his attendance at the G20 Summit in Brazil, highlighted the mutual friendship, cooperation, and solidarity shared by Morocco and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 22-11-2024 05:28 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 05:28 IST
Xi Jinping
  • Country:
  • China

In a gesture that underscored diplomatic relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping made a brief stop in Morocco on Thursday, as reported by the state news agency MAP.

Xi was received by Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, signaling the deep-rooted friendship and cooperative spirit between China and Morocco.

The visit came shortly after Xi's participation in the G20 Summit held in Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

