Xi Jinping's Diplomatic Touchdown in Morocco
Chinese President Xi Jinping's brief visit to Morocco underscored strong diplomatic ties between the nations. The visit, following his attendance at the G20 Summit in Brazil, highlighted the mutual friendship, cooperation, and solidarity shared by Morocco and China.
In a gesture that underscored diplomatic relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping made a brief stop in Morocco on Thursday, as reported by the state news agency MAP.
Xi was received by Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, signaling the deep-rooted friendship and cooperative spirit between China and Morocco.
The visit came shortly after Xi's participation in the G20 Summit held in Brazil.
