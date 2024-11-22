President Lai's Controversial Pacific Tour
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te plans to visit Pacific allies, potentially making stopovers in U.S. territories, a move likely to incite tension with Beijing. The trip highlights Taiwan's diplomatic efforts despite China's opposition to such international engagements. A news conference will shed more light on Lai's itinerary.
Taiwan's president, Lai Ching-te, is set to visit the country's allies in the Pacific, as announced by the presidential office on Friday. The trip may involve sensitive stopovers in U.S. territories, a move expected to provoke China.
Further details about the journey will be disclosed during a scheduled news conference. Sources previously indicated potential layovers in Hawaii and Guam, reflecting past patterns where Taiwanese leaders engage with international allies during similar visits.
Amid rising military tensions with Beijing, particularly after President Lai's recent inauguration, Taiwan continues to assert its diplomatic sovereignty, resisting China's claims and defending the right to international engagement.
