President Lai's Controversial Pacific Tour

Taiwan's president, Lai Ching-te, is set to visit the country's allies in the Pacific, as announced by the presidential office on Friday. The trip may involve sensitive stopovers in U.S. territories, a move expected to provoke China.

Further details about the journey will be disclosed during a scheduled news conference. Sources previously indicated potential layovers in Hawaii and Guam, reflecting past patterns where Taiwanese leaders engage with international allies during similar visits.

Amid rising military tensions with Beijing, particularly after President Lai's recent inauguration, Taiwan continues to assert its diplomatic sovereignty, resisting China's claims and defending the right to international engagement.

