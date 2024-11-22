Left Menu

Funding Fears Spark as Adani Faces Legal Challenges

S&P Global Ratings downgraded the outlook for three Adani Group companies from stable to negative after its founder was indicted on bribery charges in the U.S. This indictment risks eroding investor confidence, affecting access to funding and potentially increasing funding costs for the conglomerate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 10:25 IST
Funding Fears Spark as Adani Faces Legal Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

S&P Global Ratings has shifted its outlook for three entities of the Adani Group from stable to negative, following a U.S. indictment of the conglomerate's founder, Gautam Adani, on bribery charges. This comes after claims that Adani and seven others, including his nephew Sagar, engaged in fraudulent activities related to power-supply deals worth $265 million.

Adani Group has strongly refuted the allegations made by U.S. federal prosecutors and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a parallel civil case, calling them 'baseless and denied'. The group stated it would pursue all possible legal avenues. However, S&P warns that investor confidence and access to funding could become compromised due to the legal issues surrounding Adani.

The group, which aims for continuous access to equity and debt markets due to its ambitious growth plans, might face limitations as banks and investors reassess their exposure limits to the group. The indictment has already triggered a decline in Adani's stocks and bonds for a consecutive session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024