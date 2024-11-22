Bribery Charges Against Adani Could Lead to Extradition, Experts Say

The United States has filed both civil and criminal charges against billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and several others involved in a multi-million-dollar bribery scheme. The charges could escalate to extradition attempts, according to a prominent attorney.

The US Department of Justice has accused Adani and seven others of paying bribes to unnamed state officials in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. They allegedly sought to secure expensive solar power contracts, potentially generating profits over USD 2 billion across two decades. Adani Group denies the accusations, stating they comply with all legal standards.

The investigation highlights US legal efforts, led by Attorney Breon Peace, to combat securities and wire fraud linked to foreign corrupt practices. This development could have significant implications for India's second-richest man and his associates if extradition proceedings unfold under the India-US treaty signed in 1997.

(With inputs from agencies.)