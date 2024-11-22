Satellite Imagery Exposes North Korea's Sanction-Busting Oil Imports

Satellite imagery indicates that North Korea has likely breached U.N. sanctions by importing more than 1 million barrels of oil from Russia in the past eight months, according to a UK-based analysis.

Continuous visits by North Korean tankers to Russia's Vostochny port were documented, with support from Automatic Identification System data. Though attempts for commentary from Russian officials were unsuccessful, the actions further highlight ongoing violations of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

As diplomatic ties strengthen between Pyongyang and Moscow, North Korea's assistance to Russia in its conflict with Ukraine, including sending troops and supplies, has spurred international criticism. Meanwhile, tensions persist regarding international sanction enforcement and military cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)