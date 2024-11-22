Left Menu

Satellite Imagery Exposes North Korea's Sanction-Busting Oil Imports

North Korea has reportedly received over 1 million barrels of oil from Russia in violation of U.N. sanctions. Satellite imagery shows North Korean tankers making multiple trips to a Russian port, raising concerns over Pyongyang's continued illicit oil imports. Diplomatic and military cooperation between North Korea and Russia continues to escalate.

Updated: 22-11-2024 12:38 IST
  • South Korea

Satellite imagery indicates that North Korea has likely breached U.N. sanctions by importing more than 1 million barrels of oil from Russia in the past eight months, according to a UK-based analysis.

Continuous visits by North Korean tankers to Russia's Vostochny port were documented, with support from Automatic Identification System data. Though attempts for commentary from Russian officials were unsuccessful, the actions further highlight ongoing violations of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

As diplomatic ties strengthen between Pyongyang and Moscow, North Korea's assistance to Russia in its conflict with Ukraine, including sending troops and supplies, has spurred international criticism. Meanwhile, tensions persist regarding international sanction enforcement and military cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

