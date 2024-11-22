Maoist Tragedy in Mulugu: A Tale of Suspicion and Violence

In a grim turn of events, Maoists have claimed the lives of two individuals in the Mulugu district, alleging them to be police informers, according to authorities on Friday.

The violence unfolded when five Maoists launched an attack on Ooka Ramesh, the village secretary of Penugolu, using knives at his residence. Despite his wife's desperate attempts to intervene, she was overpowered, allowing the attackers to complete their lethal assault. Ramesh was quickly transported to Eturunagaram Government Hospital but sadly succumbed to his injuries before being treated.

Prior to this, Maoists had similarly targeted another villager, Ooka Arjun, at his home. A note left at the site accused both men of collaborating with the police, signed by Shantha, Secretary of the Vajedu Venkatapur Area Committee. In response, Mulugu Superintendent of Police Shabareesh has visited the location and launched an investigation into the unsettling incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)