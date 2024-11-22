Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Aizawl: Heroin Worth Rs 75 Lakh Seized

Three individuals, including a woman, were apprehended with heroin valued at Rs 75 lakh in two operations in Aizawl. Assam Rifles collaborated with the Anti-Narcotics Squad to conduct these operations in the Dawrpui and Thuampui areas, seizing a total of 107 grams of heroin.

  Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Assam Rifles announced the arrest of three individuals, including a woman, in Aizawl with heroin valued at Rs 75 lakh.

The operations were conducted in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Squad in Dawrpui and Thuampui areas, leading to the seizure of 107 grams of heroin.

The arrested individuals and the confiscated drugs have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department for further legal action.

