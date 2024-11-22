Major Drug Bust in Aizawl: Heroin Worth Rs 75 Lakh Seized

In a significant breakthrough, Assam Rifles announced the arrest of three individuals, including a woman, in Aizawl with heroin valued at Rs 75 lakh.

The operations were conducted in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Squad in Dawrpui and Thuampui areas, leading to the seizure of 107 grams of heroin.

The arrested individuals and the confiscated drugs have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department for further legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)