Commemorative Postage Stamp Celebrates Legacy of Odisha’s Visionary Leader Dr. Harekrushna Mahtab

The Department of Posts unveiled a commemorative postage stamp to mark the 125th Birth Anniversary of Dr. Harekrushna Mahtab, also known as Utkal Keshari. The stamp was officially released by the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, during a grand ceremony held in New Delhi. The event was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, and Member of Parliament Shri Bhartruhari Mahtab.

A Tribute to a Visionary Leader

Dr. Harekrushna Mahtab was born on November 21, 1899, in Agarpara village, Bhadrak district, Odisha. Widely regarded as a transformative leader, his life was dedicated to the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, national integration, and Odisha's progress.

Freedom Fighter: Mahtab actively participated in the Non-Cooperation Movement, led the Salt Satyagraha in Odisha, and was imprisoned several times for his role in India’s independence struggle.

Political Leader: As Odisha's first Chief Minister (1946–1950, 1956–1960), he played a pivotal role in uniting Odia-speaking princely states and relocating the capital to Bhubaneswar.

Architect of Progress: His leadership was instrumental in launching landmark projects, including the Hirakud Dam, Rourkela Steel Plant, and several industrial and educational initiatives, laying the foundation for modern Odisha.

The Commemorative Stamp

The commemorative postage stamp, designed by Shri Sankha Samanta, beautifully portrays Dr. Mahtab’s monumental contributions to Odisha’s development. Accompanying the stamp are a First Day Cover (FDC) and an informative Brochure, offering philatelists and admirers a chance to cherish the leader's legacy.

President Murmu praised Dr. Mahtab's unwavering commitment to Odisha and the nation, calling him a “beacon of inspiration for future generations.”

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted Mahtab’s vision for a self-reliant and united Odisha, while Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reflected on his profound impact on Odisha’s cultural, social, and economic development.

Expanded Accessibility for CollectorsThe stamp, FDC, and brochure are now available for purchase on the India Post’s e-commerce platform, www.epostoffice.gov.in. This digital availability ensures that collectors and enthusiasts worldwide can celebrate the life and legacy of Utkal Keshari.

Celebrating Dr. Mahtab’s Global Legacy

Dr. Mahtab's contributions transcended national boundaries. He served as a bridge between traditional values and modern aspirations, fostering industrialization, social reform, and education. As a writer, his works, including “History of Odisha,” continue to inspire and educate.

This commemorative stamp is a testament to his enduring legacy, symbolizing his transformative vision that reshaped Odisha and contributed significantly to India’s growth story.