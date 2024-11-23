Left Menu

Nicaragua's Controversial Constitutional Reform: Power Shift in Action

The Nicaraguan parliament has approved a constitutional reform increasing President Ortega and Vice President Murillo's powers, affecting media, governance structures, and presidential terms. Critics warn of heightened authoritarianism and power consolidation. A second vote is needed for final approval, drawing concerns over undermined freedoms and rule of law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 00:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 00:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nicaragua's parliament, under the control of the ruling Sandinista Front, has greenlit a contentious constitutional reform enhancing President Daniel Ortega's authority and extending presidential terms.

This reform grants more control over media and governance structures, appointing Vice President Rosario Murillo as co-president and consolidating executive power.

While the Organization of American States and other critics voice their concerns over increased authoritarianism, the reform awaits a second vote next year for full enactment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

