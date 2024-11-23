Nicaragua's Controversial Constitutional Reform: Power Shift in Action

Nicaragua's parliament, under the control of the ruling Sandinista Front, has greenlit a contentious constitutional reform enhancing President Daniel Ortega's authority and extending presidential terms.

This reform grants more control over media and governance structures, appointing Vice President Rosario Murillo as co-president and consolidating executive power.

While the Organization of American States and other critics voice their concerns over increased authoritarianism, the reform awaits a second vote next year for full enactment.

(With inputs from agencies.)