Nicaragua's Controversial Constitutional Reform: Power Shift in Action
The Nicaraguan parliament has approved a constitutional reform increasing President Ortega and Vice President Murillo's powers, affecting media, governance structures, and presidential terms. Critics warn of heightened authoritarianism and power consolidation. A second vote is needed for final approval, drawing concerns over undermined freedoms and rule of law.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 00:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 00:54 IST
Nicaragua's parliament, under the control of the ruling Sandinista Front, has greenlit a contentious constitutional reform enhancing President Daniel Ortega's authority and extending presidential terms.
This reform grants more control over media and governance structures, appointing Vice President Rosario Murillo as co-president and consolidating executive power.
While the Organization of American States and other critics voice their concerns over increased authoritarianism, the reform awaits a second vote next year for full enactment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement