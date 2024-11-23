Left Menu

Beirut Shaken by Intense Israeli Airstrike Amid Ongoing Conflict

Amid escalating tensions, a significant Israeli airstrike targeted Beirut, heightening the conflict against Hezbollah. The attack involved multiple rockets and caused extensive damage in a central neighborhood. This airstrike is part of Israel's broader offensive, inflamed by earlier engagements involving Hezbollah's solidarity with Hamas.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Israeli forces launched a powerful airstrike on central Beirut early Saturday. This move is part of Israel's ongoing offensive against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, according to security sources.

Witnesses reported that multiple blasts shook the city around 4 a.m. local time, with at least four rockets involved, as confirmed by two security sources. The immediate aftermath saw ambulances racing to the devastated scene in Beirut's Basta neighborhood.

Local broadcaster Al Jadeed aired footage showing extensive damage, including one building destroyed and others significantly harmed. This attack marks the fourth Israeli airstrike targeting central Beirut within a week. The conflict heightened after Hezbollah acted in solidarity with Hamas, following an attack launched by Hamas on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

