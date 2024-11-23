Beirut Shaken by Intense Israeli Airstrike Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a significant escalation, Israeli forces launched a powerful airstrike on central Beirut early Saturday. This move is part of Israel's ongoing offensive against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, according to security sources.

Witnesses reported that multiple blasts shook the city around 4 a.m. local time, with at least four rockets involved, as confirmed by two security sources. The immediate aftermath saw ambulances racing to the devastated scene in Beirut's Basta neighborhood.

Local broadcaster Al Jadeed aired footage showing extensive damage, including one building destroyed and others significantly harmed. This attack marks the fourth Israeli airstrike targeting central Beirut within a week. The conflict heightened after Hezbollah acted in solidarity with Hamas, following an attack launched by Hamas on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)