Indian National Arrested in US Over Aerospace Component Procurement for Russian Entities

Sanjay Kaushik, a 57-year-old Indian citizen, has been apprehended in Miami on charges of illicitly procuring aerospace components for Russian entities. The arrest stems from allegations that Kaushik violated US export control laws, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Kaushik, managing partner of Arezo Aviation, was seized upon landing from India and is currently detained in Oregon. Judge Stacie F Beckerman deemed him a flight risk, citing comprehensive evidence of him facilitating the illegal export of US-origin aviation technology to Russia.

Prosecutors claim Kaushik collaborated with Austria-based Markus Kaltenegger, using falsified paperwork to bypass US regulations and profit significantly through these transactions, including ongoing business with Russian entities sanctioned by the US government.

