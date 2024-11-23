Left Menu

Settlers Eye West Bank Sovereignty: Trump's Possible Role

Following extensive expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, settlers hope Donald Trump will support their aim for Israeli sovereignty over the contested area. This could threaten the potential for a two-state solution with Palestinians and complicate Middle East peace efforts despite potential U.S.-Saudi normalization moves.

23-11-2024
In the wake of record Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank, some settlers are turning to Donald Trump with hopes of solidifying Israeli sovereignty over the contested region, an area Palestinians envision as a future state's heartland.

Since the return of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leading a far-right coalition, Jewish settlements have flourished, causing increased tensions. The possible shift has prompted U.S. pressure against such moves due to strategic goals linked to the Abraham Accords, which aim to normalize ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The ongoing developments in the West Bank, including increased settler presence and infrastructure growth, underscore the complex geopolitical dynamics at play, potentially endangering peace efforts and exacerbating the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

