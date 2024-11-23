Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Helicopter Firing Rumors Dismissed Amid Tribal Violence

In the wake of deadly tribal violence, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has categorically denied reports that a helicopter carrying its delegation was fired upon. Officials stated the delegation, which included top-ranking representatives from both the administration and police, was unharmed and focused on peace talks.

The incident occurred as the government officials were traveling to the Parachinar area to address the recent sectarian clashes between the Alizai and Bagan tribes. These disturbances reportedly resulted in the deaths of 37 individuals, with over two dozen more injured. Both local leaders and tribal elders joined the discussions to seek a resolution.

According to Dr. Saif, a spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, negotiations are underway to broker a ceasefire. He emphasized the government's commitment to achieving lasting peace under the guidance of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

(With inputs from agencies.)