Justice After Two Decades: Man Acquitted in 2001 Thane Robbery Case

In a recent development, a court in Thane district, Maharashtra, has acquitted a 43-year-old man, Mohamad Sajid Iliyas Shaikh, in a robbery case dating back to 2001, citing a lack of substantial evidence.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Premal S Vithalani issued the ruling on November 18, emphasizing that the prosecution failed to substantiate the charges against Shaikh. As a result, he was granted the benefit of doubt and acquitted after a prolonged 18-year trial.

The case involved the alleged robbery of Chhaya Rajan Ghadge, who was reportedly threatened with a knife and deprived of her mangalsutra worth Rs 12,000 by two motorcycle-borne assailants in the Kalwa area of Thane. Significant discrepancies in evidence, including unsigned documents and failure to examine key witnesses, led to the eventual acquittal of Shaikh.

