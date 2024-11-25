Justice After Two Decades: Man Acquitted in 2001 Thane Robbery Case
A court in Thane district has acquitted Mohamad Sajid Iliyas Shaikh, charged with a 2001 robbery, due to insufficient evidence. The court concluded the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond doubt, following an 18-year trial marked by significant discrepancies in evidence and documentation.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development, a court in Thane district, Maharashtra, has acquitted a 43-year-old man, Mohamad Sajid Iliyas Shaikh, in a robbery case dating back to 2001, citing a lack of substantial evidence.
Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Premal S Vithalani issued the ruling on November 18, emphasizing that the prosecution failed to substantiate the charges against Shaikh. As a result, he was granted the benefit of doubt and acquitted after a prolonged 18-year trial.
The case involved the alleged robbery of Chhaya Rajan Ghadge, who was reportedly threatened with a knife and deprived of her mangalsutra worth Rs 12,000 by two motorcycle-borne assailants in the Kalwa area of Thane. Significant discrepancies in evidence, including unsigned documents and failure to examine key witnesses, led to the eventual acquittal of Shaikh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dutch Court Ruling: Shell's Carbon Duty Clarified
AMU Denies Reservations for Muslim Candidates Amid Supreme Court Ruling
Court Denies Prosecution Sanction for AAP's Amanatullah Khan in Money Laundering Case
Judge Delays Decision on Trump's Conviction Amid Supreme Court Ruling
Russian Doctor Sentenced Amid Controversial Anti-War Prosecution