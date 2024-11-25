In-Flight Nightmare: Indian National Faces Molestation Charges

In a disturbing incident, a 73-year-old Indian national has been charged in Singapore for allegedly molesting four women onboard a Singapore Airlines flight. The accused, Balasubramanian Ramesh, faces multiple charges following the November 18th flight from the US to Singapore.

Ramesh is reported to have molested one woman four times and targeted three others once each during the journey. Legal proceedings are scheduled on December 13th, where Ramesh is expected to enter a plea of guilty. The identities of the women remain confidential due to a court-imposed gag order.

The case highlights severe allegations of misconduct during air travel. Under Singapore law, each molestation charge carries a potential three-year jail term, fines, or a combination of penalties, although caning is excluded for Ramesh due to his age.

(With inputs from agencies.)