MoSPI Launches e-Sankhyiki Portal for Seamless Access to Official Statistics

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has unveiled the e-Sankhyiki portal (accessible at e-Sankhyiki), aimed at establishing a streamlined data management and sharing system for official statistics in India. This initiative enhances the accessibility and dissemination of statistical data, aligning with the growing need for digitized, real-time information.

The e-Sankhyiki portal includes an Application Programming Interface (API), ensuring smooth integration and data sharing with platforms like the National Data and Analytics Platform (NDAP). This feature supports the seamless exchange of statistical information across multiple government platforms, promoting transparency and data-driven decision-making.

Microdata Portal for Surveys and Census

In addition to e-Sankhyiki, MoSPI manages the Microdata Portal (Microdata Portal), which specializes in disseminating microdata from surveys and census activities. This portal offers researchers, policymakers, and stakeholders detailed datasets to support their analyses and policy formulation.

Uniformity through National Metadata Structure (NMDS)

To maintain consistency across datasets, the Ministry has introduced the National Metadata Structure (NMDS), accessible via its official website (MoSPI). This framework ensures standardized data formats and definitions across various government departments and agencies, fostering coherence and reliability in official statistics.

Broader Dissemination Efforts

In addition to MoSPI’s efforts, other Central Ministries and Departments also disseminate data through their respective portals, websites, and publications. The collective aim is to provide comprehensive, user-friendly access to official statistics for researchers, businesses, and citizens alike.

Enhanced Accessibility and Future Plans

Shri Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for MoSPI, emphasized the importance of these platforms in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. He stated that the initiative reflects the Ministry's commitment to modernizing data dissemination practices while fostering a data-driven governance ecosystem.

These portals are expected to play a pivotal role in advancing India's digital infrastructure for statistics, improving access to critical data for decision-making, and contributing to India's vision of transparent and inclusive governance. Future updates may include enhanced analytics tools, multilingual support, and advanced user interfaces to cater to a broader audience.