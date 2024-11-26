Government Strengthens Support for Farmers and Rural Communities

Farmers and rural communities are the backbone of New Zealand’s economy, contributing 80% of the country’s goods exports and supporting over 359,000 jobs. Acknowledging this vital role, the Government has introduced a series of reforms to ease regulatory burdens, enhance environmental outcomes, and ensure New Zealand remains a global leader in food and fibre production.

“We have immense respect for our world-leading farmers, growers, fishers, and foresters,” said Agriculture Minister Todd McClay. “Our goal is to partner with the primary sector to add value, double exports, and deliver greater returns at the farm gate over the next decade.”

The Government’s agricultural leadership team, including Ministers Todd McClay, Andrew Hoggard, Mark Patterson, and Nicola Grigg, has focused on implementing practical solutions that address key challenges while positioning the primary sector for future growth.

1. Cutting Costs and Reducing Red Tape

To ease the financial and regulatory pressures on the sector, the Government has:

Introduced practical rules for on-farm water storage.

Simplified regulations for intensive winter grazing and stock exclusion.

Halved Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) charges for forest owners.

Paused the rollout of Freshwater Farm Plans.

Repealed restrictive Log Traders legislation.

2. Providing Certainty on Emissions

Clear guidance on emissions has been a priority, with key actions including:

Disbanding the previous government’s He Waka Eke Noa partnership, which failed to deliver results.

Launching an independent review of methane targets.

Passing legislation to remove agriculture from the ETS while exploring fair alternatives for managing emissions.

3. Sensible Environmental Actions

The Government is striking a balance between environmental responsibility and practical farming practices:

Increasing investments in catchment groups to empower local decision-making.

Establishing a Pastoral Sector Group to explore innovative methane reduction solutions.

Allocating funding to clean up forestry debris on the East Coast, mitigating the impacts of severe weather events.

4. Supporting Rural Communities

Recognizing the importance of rural areas, the Government has introduced initiatives to strengthen these communities:

Expanded the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme to address labour shortages.

Launched a parliamentary inquiry into banking practices to improve rural financial access.

Increased funding for Rural Support Trusts.

Supported a record number of graduate veterinarians, bringing essential skills to remote areas.

Invested in research to combat animal facial eczema, safeguarding livestock health.

5. Embracing New Technologies

The Government is ensuring New Zealand farmers have access to cutting-edge tools and innovations:

Reforming outdated gene technology regulations to keep pace with global competitors.

Boosting funding for AgriZeroNZ to develop emissions-reduction technologies.

Launching a world-leading programme aimed at enhancing vineyard productivity.

6. Expanding Trade Opportunities

To bolster the primary sector’s global reach, the Government has:

Restored log exports to India, a critical market.

Promoted New Zealand lamb and beef as premium products in China.

Secured free trade agreements with the UAE and GCC, providing 51% tariff-free entry on day one.

Eliminated $733 million in non-tariff barriers, with further reductions planned.

Looking Ahead: More Reforms for Farmers

Future initiatives include:

Simplifying freshwater rules and Significant Natural Area (SNA) designations to reduce council interference.

Introducing a revised National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management by late 2024.

Passing an RMA amendment bill tailored to the primary sector, streamlining farm plan approvals and consent processes.

“This Government trusts farmers to deliver for New Zealand,” Minister McClay stated. “By working with them to reduce costs, increase certainty, and expand opportunities, we are ensuring rural communities thrive and our primary sector remains a cornerstone of the economy.”

With continued reforms and investment, the Government aims to empower New Zealand’s rural heartland to meet global demand, drive sustainability, and secure long-term prosperity.