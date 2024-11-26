Left Menu

Justice Served: Indonesian Official Jailed for Human Trafficking

Indonesia's Supreme Court sentenced Terbit Rencana Perangin-angin, a former North Sumatra provincial government official, to four years in prison for human trafficking, reversing an earlier acquittal. The case, revealed in 2022, uncovered 665 people held and tortured on his palm oil plantation, sparking international outrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In a significant legal development, Indonesia's Supreme Court has sentenced Terbit Rencana Perangin-angin, a former provincial government official, to four years imprisonment for human trafficking, overturning a lower court's previous acquittal.

The shocking case gained international attention after investigators in 2022 uncovered individuals held in cages on Terbit's palm oil plantation in North Sumatra. A total of 665 people had been detained and subjected to forced labor and torture since 2010, according to court documents.

Terbit, who was earlier imprisoned for nine years on corruption charges, had claimed those held were part of a drug rehabilitation program. Authorities discovered six deaths occurred in captivity, further intensifying global and domestic criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

