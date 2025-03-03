Britain Urged to Tighten Forced Labour Laws Amid Global Scrutiny

A recent report by Britain's cross-party Business and Trade Committee warns that the country is at risk of becoming a repository for products associated with forced labour that are banned in other markets.

The committee has called for urgent updates to Britain's modern slavery legislation, alongside penalties for companies that fail to publish modern slavery statements. They have also suggested the establishment of a criminal offense for forced labour within supply chains.

This inquiry involved discussions with representatives from online fast-fashion retailer Shein and online marketplace Temu, both accused of using Xinjiang-sourced cotton linked to forced labour.

