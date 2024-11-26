Left Menu

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Discharged After Health Scare

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has been discharged from a hospital in Chennai after being admitted due to acidity. According to the central bank's spokesperson, Das was under observation but is now doing fine and has been released from medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:49 IST
The incident took place in Chennai, where the Governor was kept under close observation by medical professionals to ensure his well-being. He was monitored for any complications during his hospital stay.

The spokesperson confirmed that Das is now in good health and has been released, expressing relief and assurance over his recovery to both the institution and the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

