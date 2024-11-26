RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Discharged After Health Scare

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has been discharged from the hospital after experiencing a health scare, according to official sources. The central bank's spokesperson revealed that Das was initially admitted after experiencing acidity.

The incident took place in Chennai, where the Governor was kept under close observation by medical professionals to ensure his well-being. He was monitored for any complications during his hospital stay.

The spokesperson confirmed that Das is now in good health and has been released, expressing relief and assurance over his recovery to both the institution and the public.

