Constitution Day: Ensuring India's Enduring Democratic Legacy

During the Constitution Day observance, Attorney General R Venkataramani underscored the criticality of a robust and unimpeded Constitution. Addressing members of the Supreme Court Bar Association, he stated that restrictions discriminating against rights are antithetical to constitutional endurance.

Venkataramani urged citizens to uphold the Constitution, emphasizing its importance as a fundamental blueprint for liberty and equity. He elucidated the role of individuals and institutions in nurturing an alliance for justice and governance.

Reflecting on India's constitutional journey, he advocated for reforms to address social gaps and enhance the justice system for marginalized communities. He also proposed contemplating a National Criminal Justice Administration to foster a fair and equitable society.

(With inputs from agencies.)