Sweden Calls on China Amid Baltic Sea Cable Sabotage Suspicion

Sweden has requested a Chinese vessel to return to its waters to aid in investigating damage to undersea fibre-optic cables in the Baltic Sea. The incidents, which occurred in November, have raised suspicions of sabotage. Baltic Sea nations are coordinating efforts to seek clarity from China.

Sweden seeks cooperation from a Chinese vessel as it investigates recent damage to undersea fibre-optic cables in the Baltic Sea.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced that Swedish authorities have contacted the Chinese ship, Yi Peng 3, which traversed the area during the incidents in November. Two cables, one linking Finland and Germany and the other connecting Sweden to Lithuania, were damaged, raising concerns of potential sabotage.

Nations bordering the Baltic Sea, including Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Germany, are working jointly on the investigation while maintaining diplomatic dialogue with China to clarify the circumstances surrounding the breaches.

