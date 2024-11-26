Left Menu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Assures Full Support for Andhra Pradesh’s Agricultural and Rural Development Initiatives

The meeting, held at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi, focused on resolving issues related to agriculture, farmers' welfare, and rural development in Andhra Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:51 IST
Shri Pawan Kalyan briefed the Union Minister on the success of the Lakhpati Didi Scheme in Andhra Pradesh, which has positively impacted rural women by providing financial independence and promoting entrepreneurship. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, initiated a series of productive meetings with State Agriculture Ministers, starting with a high-level delegation led by Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Pawan Kalyan. The meeting, held at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi, focused on resolving issues related to agriculture, farmers' welfare, and rural development in Andhra Pradesh.

During the meeting, Shri Chouhan emphasized that the Central Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, is committed to addressing the concerns of the people of Andhra Pradesh. He assured that the Central Government would provide all possible support to the state, particularly in the areas of agriculture and rural infrastructure development.

Key topics discussed included ongoing and upcoming projects under various central government schemes such as PM Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), PM Awaas Yojana (PMAY), and MGNREGA. Shri Chouhan also highlighted the progress made in the approval and construction of roads under PMGSY in Andhra Pradesh, ensuring better connectivity in rural areas. Additionally, both leaders discussed enhancing the impact of these schemes for the state's development.

Shri Pawan Kalyan briefed the Union Minister on the success of the Lakhpati Didi Scheme in Andhra Pradesh, which has positively impacted rural women by providing financial independence and promoting entrepreneurship. The Minister expressed his support for expanding such initiatives across the state.

Further, Shri Pawan Kalyan extended a warm invitation to Shri Chouhan to visit Andhra Pradesh to review the agricultural and rural development projects firsthand. The invitation was graciously accepted, with both leaders expressing eagerness to strengthen the state’s development agenda.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development were also present during the discussions, ensuring a detailed examination of the state’s needs and the formulation of strategies for quick resolution of key issues.

The meeting underscored the collaborative efforts between the Central Government and Andhra Pradesh to address challenges in agriculture and rural development, reinforcing the government's commitment to fostering sustainable growth and improving the livelihoods of farmers and rural communities in the state. 

