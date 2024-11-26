Israel and Lebanon Reach Ceasefire Agreement
Israel's security cabinet has agreed to a ceasefire deal with Lebanon. The agreement is set to be effective starting Wednesday, as reported by Channel 12 on Tuesday. This development comes amidst ongoing tensions and aims to bring temporary peace between the two nations.
Israel's security cabinet has reached an agreement with Lebanon on a ceasefire, as reported by Channel 12 on Tuesday.
The accord is expected to take effect on Wednesday, aiming to ease tensions between the two neighboring countries.
This move comes amidst ongoing regional instability and hopes to usher in a period of peace.
