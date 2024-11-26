Left Menu

Israel and Lebanon Reach Ceasefire Agreement

Israel's security cabinet has agreed to a ceasefire deal with Lebanon. The agreement is set to be effective starting Wednesday, as reported by Channel 12 on Tuesday. This development comes amidst ongoing tensions and aims to bring temporary peace between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-11-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 23:37 IST
Israel and Lebanon Reach Ceasefire Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's security cabinet has reached an agreement with Lebanon on a ceasefire, as reported by Channel 12 on Tuesday.

The accord is expected to take effect on Wednesday, aiming to ease tensions between the two neighboring countries.

This move comes amidst ongoing regional instability and hopes to usher in a period of peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024