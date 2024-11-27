Malaysian Court Drops 1MDB-Linked Corruption Charges Against Najib Razak

In a significant legal development, a Malaysian court has dismissed all corruption charges linked to the notorious 1MDB scandal against former Prime Minister Najib Razak and former treasury chief Irwan Serigar Abdullah.

The two had faced six counts of criminal breach of trust, involving a staggering 6.6 billion ringgit in government funds. These charges were connected to a contentious settlement agreement between Malaysia’s state-owned investment fund, 1MDB, and Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC).

This dismissal marks a pivotal moment in Najib's ongoing legal saga, amidst numerous cases stemming from the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal that rocked Malaysia's political landscape.

