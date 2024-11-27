Left Menu

Controversial Ties: Bo Xilai's Son Marries Taiwanese Amid Political Tensions

China refrained from commenting on the marriage of Bo Xilai's son to a Taiwanese person, amid tense China-Taiwan relations. The marriage is a delicate subject due to Bo's family history and the father's downfall from power. Official comments were limited and the matter remains sensitive.

27-11-2024
In a climate of tense diplomatic relations, China has declined to comment on the marriage of Bo Xilai's son to a Taiwanese individual, emphasizing a firm stance against "malicious" discourse.

Bo, once a promising political figure, was imprisoned for life in 2013 on charges of corruption and power abuse, casting long shadows over public discussions about his family.

His son's recent marriage stirs sensitivities given the delicate cross-strait ties, yet Chinese spokesperson Chen Binhua opted to remain silent on inquiries at a Beijing press briefing, further intensifying the air of secrecy surrounding the union.

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

