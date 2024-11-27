In a climate of tense diplomatic relations, China has declined to comment on the marriage of Bo Xilai's son to a Taiwanese individual, emphasizing a firm stance against "malicious" discourse.

Bo, once a promising political figure, was imprisoned for life in 2013 on charges of corruption and power abuse, casting long shadows over public discussions about his family.

His son's recent marriage stirs sensitivities given the delicate cross-strait ties, yet Chinese spokesperson Chen Binhua opted to remain silent on inquiries at a Beijing press briefing, further intensifying the air of secrecy surrounding the union.

(With inputs from agencies.)