Israeli Strikes Escalate Tensions Amid Gaza Ceasefire Attempts

On Wednesday, Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of 15 individuals, including some who were seeking refuge in a school, according to medics in Gaza. The fatalities involved two sons of a former Hamas spokesman, Fawzi Barhoum.

Health officials reported that eight Palestinians were killed in a strike on the Al-Tabeaeen School, which was sheltering displaced families in Gaza City. Meanwhile, separate strikes in the Shejaia suburb and Beit Lahiya claimed additional lives as violence surged in the region.

A ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah took effect after being brokered by the U.S. and France. Yet, ongoing negotiations for peace remain stalled, with recent U.S. efforts aimed at securing a ceasefire and potential normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)