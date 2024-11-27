Israeli Strikes Escalate Tensions Amid Gaza Ceasefire Attempts
Israeli military strikes in Gaza killed 15 people, including the sons of a Hamas spokesman, amid continuing violence. A U.S. and France-brokered ceasefire with Hezbollah was accepted, marking a rare diplomatic win. Gaza health officials note extensive casualties and disruptions from the prolonged conflict.
- Country:
- Egypt
On Wednesday, Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of 15 individuals, including some who were seeking refuge in a school, according to medics in Gaza. The fatalities involved two sons of a former Hamas spokesman, Fawzi Barhoum.
Health officials reported that eight Palestinians were killed in a strike on the Al-Tabeaeen School, which was sheltering displaced families in Gaza City. Meanwhile, separate strikes in the Shejaia suburb and Beit Lahiya claimed additional lives as violence surged in the region.
A ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah took effect after being brokered by the U.S. and France. Yet, ongoing negotiations for peace remain stalled, with recent U.S. efforts aimed at securing a ceasefire and potential normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)