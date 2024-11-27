Markets Stir as Investors Await Inflation Data
Wall Street's main indexes struggled at the open, showing slight declines as investors digested positive economic data and looked ahead to a crucial inflation report. Analysts anticipate this report could significantly influence the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy direction.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 22.6 points, representing a 0.05% decline, settling at 44,837.75.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also saw decreases, with the S&P 500 down by 7.5 points to 6,014.11 and the Nasdaq falling 42.6 points to 19,132.987, respectively.
