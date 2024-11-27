Left Menu

Markets Stir as Investors Await Inflation Data

Wall Street's main indexes struggled at the open, showing slight declines as investors digested positive economic data and looked ahead to a crucial inflation report. Analysts anticipate this report could significantly influence the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy direction.

Wall Street's major indexes started the day with minor losses as traders weighed robust economic data while anticipating a consequential inflation report on Wednesday.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 22.6 points, representing a 0.05% decline, settling at 44,837.75.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also saw decreases, with the S&P 500 down by 7.5 points to 6,014.11 and the Nasdaq falling 42.6 points to 19,132.987, respectively.

