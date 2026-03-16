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Middle East Conflict and AI Uncertainty: Impact on S&P 500 Forecast

Goldman Sachs warns that the Middle East conflict could severely disrupt oil supplies, potentially pushing the S&P 500 index down by nearly 19% this year. The uncertainty of AI's impact could further weigh on valuations, though an AI investment boom may offset weaker economic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:09 IST
Middle East Conflict and AI Uncertainty: Impact on S&P 500 Forecast
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Financial powerhouse Goldman Sachs has issued a warning that a severe disruption to oil supplies, due to the ongoing Middle East conflict, could cause the S&P 500 index to fall dramatically this year. The investment firm highlighted potential declines of nearly 19% from current levels.

While the brokerage forecasts moderate U.S. economic growth, they predict the index could dip around 5% to 6,300. However, the booming AI investment sector is expected to mitigate some of the drag from economic challenges.

Goldman Sachs also observes that AI-related uncertainties could affect index valuations. The firm reduced its year-end S&P 500 forward price-to-earnings ratio from 22 to 21, indicating potential further drops to 19 or even 16 if economic growth and oil supplies worsen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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