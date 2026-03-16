Middle East Conflict and AI Uncertainty: Impact on S&P 500 Forecast

Financial powerhouse Goldman Sachs has issued a warning that a severe disruption to oil supplies, due to the ongoing Middle East conflict, could cause the S&P 500 index to fall dramatically this year. The investment firm highlighted potential declines of nearly 19% from current levels.

While the brokerage forecasts moderate U.S. economic growth, they predict the index could dip around 5% to 6,300. However, the booming AI investment sector is expected to mitigate some of the drag from economic challenges.

Goldman Sachs also observes that AI-related uncertainties could affect index valuations. The firm reduced its year-end S&P 500 forward price-to-earnings ratio from 22 to 21, indicating potential further drops to 19 or even 16 if economic growth and oil supplies worsen.

(With inputs from agencies.)