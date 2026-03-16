Middle East Conflict and AI Uncertainty: Impact on S&P 500 Forecast
Goldman Sachs warns that the Middle East conflict could severely disrupt oil supplies, potentially pushing the S&P 500 index down by nearly 19% this year. The uncertainty of AI's impact could further weigh on valuations, though an AI investment boom may offset weaker economic activity.
Financial powerhouse Goldman Sachs has issued a warning that a severe disruption to oil supplies, due to the ongoing Middle East conflict, could cause the S&P 500 index to fall dramatically this year. The investment firm highlighted potential declines of nearly 19% from current levels.
While the brokerage forecasts moderate U.S. economic growth, they predict the index could dip around 5% to 6,300. However, the booming AI investment sector is expected to mitigate some of the drag from economic challenges.
Goldman Sachs also observes that AI-related uncertainties could affect index valuations. The firm reduced its year-end S&P 500 forward price-to-earnings ratio from 22 to 21, indicating potential further drops to 19 or even 16 if economic growth and oil supplies worsen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Economic Growth Spurs Shift from Casual to Formal Employment
Meta's Major Restructuring: AI Investments and Layoffs Loom
Naidu's Vision for Investment-Driven Economic Growth in Andhra Pradesh
U.S. Economic Growth Faces Sharp Downturn
Why Bangladesh’s Fast Economic Growth Is Failing to Deliver Enough Quality Jobs