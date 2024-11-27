Left Menu

Maharashtra Allocates Over Rs 179 Crore to Modernize Court Infrastructure

Maharashtra's Law and Judiciary Department has sanctioned Rs 179.16 crore for technological upgrades in court infrastructure. A significant portion is allocated for digitising district and taluka courts. Funds are also set for network enhancements and new computer systems. The upgrades aim to modernize the legal framework efficiently.

Updated: 27-11-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:42 IST
  • India

Maharashtra's Law and Judiciary Department has taken a pivotal step towards modernising court infrastructure by approving a sum of Rs 179.16 crore for various technological upgrades. This move is aimed at enhancing judicial efficiency across the state.

The largest portion of the budget, Rs 124.26 crore, is designated for the scanning and digitisation of district and taluka courts as part of the e-Courts project, marking a significant push towards a digital judiciary.

In addition to digitisation efforts, Rs 52.61 crore will enhance the network by modernising the Local Area Network (LAN) at crucial sites, and replacing outdated equipment across district courts to streamline judicial operations further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

