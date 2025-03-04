Karnataka Eyes Legal Framework for Online Gaming Amid SCSP-TSP Fund Controversy

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka's Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology, revealed plans to regulate the booming online gaming sector, emphasizing the need to curb illegal gaming activities. With India home to 520 million gamers, Kharge underscored the importance of establishing legal parameters to protect players and the exchequer from scams and monetary losses.

Addressing hate speech and discrimination, Kharge hinted at possible future legislation aimed at fostering a constitutionally sound environment. He noted ongoing discussions within the party about tackling these social issues more robustly, though concrete plans had yet to materialize. This comes amid BJP's criticism of the Congress government for allegedly misusing SCSP and TSP funds.

Kharge countered BJP's claims about fund diversion under Congress rule by questioning the BJP's own fund usage during their tenure. Alleging improper allocation of funds intended for marginalized communities, Kharge urged the BJP to address these allegations transparently, highlighting discrepancies in fund allocation during previous BJP administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)