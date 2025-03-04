Karnataka Eyes Legal Framework for Online Gaming Amid SCSP-TSP Fund Controversy
Karnataka's IT Minister, Priyank Kharge, plans to regulate online gaming and tackle issues with SCSP-TSP fund allocation. With India's gaming community growing, legal frameworks for real money gaming are being explored. Controversies over BJP's fund usage and hate speech legislation are also addressed.
- Country:
- India
Priyank Kharge, Karnataka's Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology, revealed plans to regulate the booming online gaming sector, emphasizing the need to curb illegal gaming activities. With India home to 520 million gamers, Kharge underscored the importance of establishing legal parameters to protect players and the exchequer from scams and monetary losses.
Addressing hate speech and discrimination, Kharge hinted at possible future legislation aimed at fostering a constitutionally sound environment. He noted ongoing discussions within the party about tackling these social issues more robustly, though concrete plans had yet to materialize. This comes amid BJP's criticism of the Congress government for allegedly misusing SCSP and TSP funds.
Kharge countered BJP's claims about fund diversion under Congress rule by questioning the BJP's own fund usage during their tenure. Alleging improper allocation of funds intended for marginalized communities, Kharge urged the BJP to address these allegations transparently, highlighting discrepancies in fund allocation during previous BJP administrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Adani Group Advances in Race to Revolutionize India's Satellite Launch Market
India Welcomes Deported Nationals, Vows to Tackle Human Trafficking
Minimal Impact of U.S. Tariff Reciprocity on Indian Exports: SBI Report
India's Auto Component Industry Braces for Minimal Impact Amid Proposed US Tariffs
India's Sugar Production Slides Amid Ethanol Diversion