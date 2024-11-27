Rising Tensions: Calls for UN Action Amid Hindu Attacks in Bangladesh

In a developing situation, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has alleged that the interim government of Bangladesh is being heavily influenced by fundamentalist forces, following recent attacks on Hindu communities. Singh sought intervention from the United Nations to address the violent incidents, which he considers acts against humanity.

The arrest of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Dhaka has exacerbated tensions, prompting political figures in India to express concern. The BJP stands by the External Affairs Ministry's cautious stance but has refrained from further comments. International attention is being drawn to ensure the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

Voices from across the Indian political spectrum, including Congress, TMC, and BJP representatives, have united in condemning the attacks and calling for decisive action. Pressure mounts on both regional and international bodies to address the crisis and prevent further breakdown in regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)