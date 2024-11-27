Left Menu

Village Victory: Ethanol Factory Protest Halts Operations

Villagers in Telangana's Nirmal district halted their protest against an ethanol factory after the government stopped construction. The protest sparked clashes and political disputes, implicating both the BRS and the ruling Congress. Concerns over pollution and land loss prompted villagers to oppose the factory for nearly a year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:15 IST
Village Victory: Ethanol Factory Protest Halts Operations
In Telangana's Nirmal district, villagers have successfully halted construction of an ethanol factory they have been protesting for nearly a year. The government's decision to stop construction came after intense village protests that escalated to stone-throwing against police.

The protest not only intensified on the ground but also ignited a political clash between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the ruling Congress party. BRS Working President K T Rama Rao accused the Congress of inciting unrest, while state Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya Seethakka countered with claims of BRS involvement in originally permitting the factory.

Concerns over pollution and agricultural land loss were at the forefront of the villagers' grievances. Talks held by District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav resulted in a cease of construction and a temporary resolution, with several protesters detained to prevent further unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

