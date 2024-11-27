Left Menu

ExxonMobil Controversy: Hack-and-Leak Allegations Uncovered

The FBI is investigating an ExxonMobil consultant involved in a hack-and-leak scheme targeting the company's critics. The operation allegedly began in 2015, with hackers breaching accounts of environmental activists. Leaked information has been used to counter climate litigation against Exxon. The investigation highlights growing concerns over cyberespionage affecting judicial proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FBI is probing allegations that a longtime ExxonMobil consultant participated in a hack-and-leak scheme targeting critics of the oil giant, according to sources. The operation reportedly breached the emails of environmental activists and others starting in 2015, with data later leaked to challenge Exxon-focused litigation.

Sources indicate the names of the hacking targets were compiled by DCI Group, a firm hired by Exxon, and the hacking was outsourced via an Israeli detective. The leaked information continues to be used in legal battles against Exxon, which claims ignorance of any hacking activities, dismissing the allegations as conspiracy theories.

The FBI has been investigating the use of mercenary hackers to manipulate lawsuits since 2018, adding urgency to concerns about the impact of cyberespionage on judicial processes. The scandal has stirred apprehension among activists and legal professionals worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

