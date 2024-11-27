Left Menu

Israel Challenges ICC Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant

Israel declared its intention to contest arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant. This follows allegations of war crimes related to the Gaza conflict. Israel denies the court's jurisdiction, and U.S. political support is backing their position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 23:41 IST
Israel has formally declared its intention to contest the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant. The warrants relate to their roles in the Gaza conflict.

The office of Netanyahu has also revealed that U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is working on measures in Congress to counter the ICC and countries that might cooperate with it. Israel has rejected the ICC's jurisdiction and denied accusations of war crimes in Gaza.

The ICC prosecutor announced last May the seeking of arrest warrants connected to the recent Israel-Hamas conflict. Israel has submitted a notice to appeal to the court with a delay demand. The U.N. Security Council could intervene by adopting a resolution that pauses or defers the investigation.

