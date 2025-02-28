Left Menu

FBM Condemns Alleged War Crimes Against Baloch Missing Persons

The Free Balochistan Movement accuses the Pakistani military of extrajudicial killings of Baloch missing persons, terming them war crimes. The organization claims these acts are disguised as fake encounters to mask Pakistan's inability to suppress the Baloch freedom movement, calling for unity against these violations.

FBM Condemns Alleged War Crimes Against Baloch Missing Persons
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) has strongly criticized the extrajudicial killings of missing Baloch individuals, describing these actions as war crimes. FBM accuses the Pakistani military of staging fake encounters to kill abducted Baloch youths who have been kept in detention for extended periods.

According to the FBM spokesperson, these encounters serve as a cover for Pakistan's failure to suppress the Baloch freedom movement. The spokesperson stated, "By executing abducted youths in staged encounters, Pakistan hopes to disguise its psychological defeat and weakness."

FBM rejected Pakistan's claims of recent encounters near Quetta, asserting those killed had been abducted months earlier. Identifying the victims as Shahzaib, Naeem, Hafiz Mohammad Tahir, and Zubair Ahmed, FBM argues these deaths are part of a genocidal policy, and calls for Baloch unity to combat these crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

