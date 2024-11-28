Diplomatic Dialogues Amid Trade Tensions
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum clarified that tariffs were not discussed during her call with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Despite a looming threat of a 25% import tax, the conversation focused on fostering good relations and direct communication between the two countries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:05 IST
In a recent phone call with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum assured that tariff discussions did not arise, despite Trump's previous threat of implementing a 25% import tax on Mexican goods.
President Sheinbaum emphasized the productive nature of the conversation, highlighting a mutual agreement to maintain positive bilateral relations and increase direct communications.
This dialogue occurs in the context of potential trade tensions, hinting at a future marked by diplomatic negotiations rather than economic conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
French Farmers Rally Against EU-Mercosur Trade Pact
Tariffs and Trends: Challenges Loom Over Luxury Market's Future
Britain's Inflation Challenge: Tariffs, Spending, and Economic Uncertainty
Eastern EU Nations Call for Tariffs on Russian and Belarusian Fertilizers
Trump's Economic Vision: Tariffs and Tax Cuts at Forefront