Diplomatic Dialogues Amid Trade Tensions

In a recent phone call with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum assured that tariff discussions did not arise, despite Trump's previous threat of implementing a 25% import tax on Mexican goods.

President Sheinbaum emphasized the productive nature of the conversation, highlighting a mutual agreement to maintain positive bilateral relations and increase direct communications.

This dialogue occurs in the context of potential trade tensions, hinting at a future marked by diplomatic negotiations rather than economic conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)