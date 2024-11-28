Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues Amid Trade Tensions

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum clarified that tariffs were not discussed during her call with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Despite a looming threat of a 25% import tax, the conversation focused on fostering good relations and direct communication between the two countries.

In a recent phone call with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum assured that tariff discussions did not arise, despite Trump's previous threat of implementing a 25% import tax on Mexican goods.

President Sheinbaum emphasized the productive nature of the conversation, highlighting a mutual agreement to maintain positive bilateral relations and increase direct communications.

This dialogue occurs in the context of potential trade tensions, hinting at a future marked by diplomatic negotiations rather than economic conflict.

