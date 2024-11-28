Justice Served: Abductor Receives 20-Year Sentence in Rajasthan
A POCSO court in Kota, Rajasthan, sentenced Banti Bairwa to 20 years' imprisonment for abducting and raping an eight-year-old girl three years ago. Additionally, a penalty of Rs 1.10 lakh was imposed. Bairwa lured the minor with edibles and committed the crime, leading to his arrest.
- Country:
- India
A POCSO court in Kota, Rajasthan, has sentenced Banti Bairwa, a 22-year-old man, to 20 years imprisonment for the abduction and rape of an eight-year-old girl. The incident occurred three years ago, and the court has also imposed a penalty of Rs 1.10 lakh on the convict.
Bairwa, a resident from the Bhadana area under the Railway Colony police station, lured the young girl to his room with edibles on December 3, 2021. Upon her return, the child's parents noticed she was bleeding and immediately filed a complaint against Bairwa.
The police arrested Bairwa on the day of the complaint under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, although he was initially released on bail. After being found guilty, the POCSO court delivered the 20-year prison sentence and imposed the financial penalty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- POCSO court
- abduction
- rape
- Rajasthan
- Kota
- Banti Bairwa
- punishment
- legal case
- justice
- sentence
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Warns Against 'Collective Punishment' in Property Demolitions
Republican John Thune of South Dakota is elected next Senate majority leader, making him a key partner in power to Trump, reports AP.
Historical Kotana Land Sale: Link to Musharraf Family
Tragedy on Lalsot-Kota Highway: Fatal Bus Crash Shakes Community
Principal Suspended for Haircut Punishment