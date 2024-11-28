Russian Lawyer Sentenced for Anti-War Posts: Kremlin's Continued Crackdown
Dmitry Talantov, a prominent Russian lawyer, was sentenced to seven years in prison for opposing the Ukraine war on social media. This highlights Russia's ongoing suppression of dissent. Talantov, who has spent over two years in custody, maintains his innocence and insists his actions conformed to legal standards.
Dmitry Talantov, a high-profile lawyer, has been sentenced to seven years in prison by a Russian court for his vocal opposition to the war in Ukraine. His conviction is a testament to the harsh crackdown on dissent that the Kremlin has perpetuated since deploying troops in Ukraine in early 2022.
Talantov, formerly the chair of a regional lawyers' association, was charged with inciting hatred and spreading false information about Russia's military, a criminal offense under a 2022 law. His arrest is part of a broader wave that has seen over 1,100 Russians face legal action for their anti-war views.
Despite rejecting the charges, Talantov's case underscores the risks faced by those who contradict the state narrative. Notably, he was also part of the legal team defending journalist Ivan Safronov, highlighting the ongoing clampdown on freedom of expression in Russia.
