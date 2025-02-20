The Kremlin expressed disapproval on Thursday regarding a potential British initiative to dispatch troops to Ukraine under a peacekeeping mission, deeming it unacceptable for Moscow. This announcement follows British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's indication of readiness to deploy UK troops as a security guarantee amidst ceasefire negotiations.

Starmer envisions presenting a strategic plan to U.S. President Donald Trump, which includes deploying fewer than 30,000 European soldiers in Ukraine, in exchange for American protection. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the inherent risks, noting the NATO affiliation of the troops and the subsequent implications for Russian security.

Peskov stressed the serious implications from a security standpoint, with Russia closely monitoring the developments. Moscow persists in its opposition to NATO troops in Ukraine, as Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov highlighted the perceived threat to Russian sovereignty, irrespective of the flag under which they operate.

