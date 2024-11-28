Left Menu

Hope for Hostage Release: Netanyahu Optimistic

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed optimism regarding a potential deal for the release of Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip, stating conditions have significantly improved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-11-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 23:56 IST
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed optimism on Thursday about the improved conditions for reaching a potential deal to release Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

In an interview with local Channel 14, Netanyahu indicated that the situation had markedly improved, though he refrained from disclosing specific details.

His comments suggest a positive shift in the ongoing efforts to secure the safe return of the captives, though concrete steps remain unspecified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

