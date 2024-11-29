Left Menu

Triple Homicide Shocks Village: Family Slain in Gruesome Attack

An elderly couple and their son were brutally killed in their rural home by unknown assailants. Following the shocking incident, police have deployed special teams to apprehend the perpetrators. The victims' family is urging swift justice as investigations reveal theft of gold jewelry during the crime.

An elderly couple and their son were violently murdered in their home in Sevalai Goundenpudur village on Friday night by unidentified individuals, according to police reports. The brutal attack involved sharp and blunt weapons, leaving the family hacked to death.

Seventy-eight-year-old Deivasigamani, who suffered severe injuries, succumbed in the hospital, while his wife Alamelu (75) and son Senthilkumar (46) were found dead at the scene. The attack reportedly followed the theft of approximately 8 sovereigns of gold jewelry.

In response to the tragic events, law enforcement has mobilized 'four to five' specialized teams to ensure swift justice, intensifying vehicle checks throughout the state to apprehend those responsible. The chief of police assured that the culprits would be caught soon, as more than one individual is believed to be involved.

