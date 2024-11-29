High Seas Bust: Unraveling the Andaman Methamphetamine Seizure
Authorities seized nearly 6,000 kg of methamphetamine from a trawler in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, suspecting large-scale international smuggling operations. Investigations are ongoing with connections traced to Southeast Asia and North India, underlining potential involvement of notorious cartels. Six suspects of Burmese origin have been apprehended.
- Country:
- India
In a significant drug bust, authorities have seized nearly 6,000 kg of methamphetamine from a trawler off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This is the largest single seizure in the country's history, and it highlights potential large-scale smuggling operations involving international drug cartels.
Investigations have revealed that the smugglers made multiple calls to contacts in Southeast Asian countries and North India. Furthermore, navigational coordinates entered into the smugglers' systems suggest an unusual interest in the Andaman locations of Neil Island and Rangat, raising suspicions about portions of the consignment possibly being destined for India.
The operation, which involved collaboration between the Andaman & Nicobar Police and the Indian Coast Guard, successfully arrested six Burmese-origin suspects. Authorities are now delving into links with notorious cartels and investigating the use of a Starlink internet device onboard, as the crackdown on international drug operations continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- methamphetamine
- seizure
- smugglers
- Andaman
- cartels
- Starlink
- SouthEastAsia
- India
- Burmese
- international
ALSO READ
Reliance Challenges Starlink's Satellite Dominance in India
SpaceSail's Stellar Leap: A New Challenger for Starlink in Brazil
Starlink Transforms Zimbabwe's Telehealth Landscape Amid Connectivity Challenges
FCC Greenlights T-Mobile and SpaceX Starlink's Space-Based Internet Expansion
High Seas Meth Bust: Starlink's Role in Unraveling Myanmarese Smuggling Operation