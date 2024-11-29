NMBM Mayor Lobishe Hails Decision as a Victory for Fair Resource Allocation and Housing Development

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (NMBM) Mayor Babalwa Lobishe has expressed strong support for the recent Gqeberha High Court judgment, mandating the eviction of unlawful occupiers from municipal properties in the Walmer Airport Valley and Temporary Residential Units (TRUs) in Walmer 1948.

The judgment, delivered on Thursday, addresses the escalating issue of illegal structures erected on municipal land. It empowers the municipality to take swift and decisive action to reclaim these properties and ensure their intended use, particularly for the development of decent human settlements in Walmer.

“This judgment represents a critical victory for the rightful beneficiaries of our housing projects,” Mayor Lobishe stated. “It underscores the importance of fairness, legality, and the responsible allocation of municipal resources.”

Swift Implementation Planned

The municipality has committed to promptly enforcing the court's decision. This includes working in close collaboration with law enforcement agencies to execute the evictions and dismantle unlawful structures in compliance with the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act, 1998 (PIE Act).

Section 5 of the PIE Act allows for urgent eviction proceedings in cases where unlawful occupation poses a substantial risk to property or safety.

The court also considers the balance of hardship between the owner and unlawful occupiers, ensuring that evictions are justified under the circumstances.

“This action is critical to maintaining the integrity of municipal land and fulfilling our obligation to provide rightful beneficiaries with housing and essential resources,” Lobishe emphasized.

Background and Broader Implications

The unlawful occupation of municipal properties in Walmer Airport Valley has long been a contentious issue, creating delays in housing projects and misuse of public resources. The court's decision sets a precedent for addressing similar cases across the municipality, prioritizing legal beneficiaries while upholding the rule of law.

Mayor Lobishe highlighted the municipality's broader mission to develop sustainable human settlements and improve community infrastructure. “Restoring order on municipal properties is the first step in ensuring we can deliver on our promises to the residents of Walmer,” she said.

Call for Community Cooperation

The municipality has urged all residents to respect the court's ruling and cooperate fully with authorities during the eviction process. Mayor Lobishe reassured the community that the evictions would be carried out in accordance with the law and with sensitivity to all affected parties.

The municipality is also exploring proactive measures to prevent future illegal occupations, including:

Improved Monitoring: Enhancing surveillance of municipal land to deter unlawful activities.

Public Awareness Campaigns: Educating residents on the implications of unlawful occupation and the availability of legitimate housing options.

Stakeholder Engagement: Collaborating with civic organizations to address housing challenges constructively.

The Gqeberha High Court ruling is seen as a pivotal moment for the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality in its efforts to restore order and fairness in resource allocation. Mayor Lobishe concluded by reaffirming the municipality's dedication to serving its residents and ensuring that all actions align with legal and ethical standards.

“This ruling is not just about eviction; it is about justice, order, and the equitable development of our community,” she said.