Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Syrian authorities have shut down Aleppo airport and all roads leading into the city as rebels opposed to President Bashar al-Assad make significant advances. Led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the insurgents reached the heart of Aleppo, marking a major push nearly a decade after they were ousted by Assad and his allies.

Russia, a staunch ally of Assad, has pledged to send additional military aid to assist the regime in countering the rebel threat. New hardware is expected to arrive within 72 hours. Syrian military forces have been instructed to conduct "safe withdrawals" from contested areas that rebels have entered.

The rebel incursion began on Wednesday, with operations intensifying by late Friday. Opposition leaders say the campaign was a preemptive move against increased airstrikes by Russian and Syrian forces in rebel-held territories. Meanwhile, Turkish authorities, while supporting the rebels, caution against escalating instability in the region.

