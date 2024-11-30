Left Menu

High-Speed Chase: Businessman's Barricade Crash Stirs Suburban Drama

A 32-year-old businessman, Sabhyasachi Devpriya Nishank, was arrested for ramming his car into barricades and vehicles in the western suburbs while allegedly intoxicated. The incident led to a dramatic chase and altercation with the public and police, landing him in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 12:47 IST
High-Speed Chase: Businessman's Barricade Crash Stirs Suburban Drama
businessman
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a 32-year-old businessman was apprehended after allegedly crashing his luxury vehicle into barricades and several other cars while attempting to avoid a police check for drunk driving in the western suburbs.

Identified as Sabhyasachi Devpriya Nishank from Worli, the accused faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicle Act. The incident unfolded on the Western Express Highway in Andheri (West) early Thursday morning, as reported by officials.

The chaotic pursuit saw the accused hitting three vehicles at Gokhale Bridge, compelling police and passersby to chase him down. Consequently, he was forcefully removed from his car and thrashed by an agitated crowd before being taken into police custody for further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024