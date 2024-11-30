High-Speed Chase: Businessman's Barricade Crash Stirs Suburban Drama

In a dramatic turn of events, a 32-year-old businessman was apprehended after allegedly crashing his luxury vehicle into barricades and several other cars while attempting to avoid a police check for drunk driving in the western suburbs.

Identified as Sabhyasachi Devpriya Nishank from Worli, the accused faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicle Act. The incident unfolded on the Western Express Highway in Andheri (West) early Thursday morning, as reported by officials.

The chaotic pursuit saw the accused hitting three vehicles at Gokhale Bridge, compelling police and passersby to chase him down. Consequently, he was forcefully removed from his car and thrashed by an agitated crowd before being taken into police custody for further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)