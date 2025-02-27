Left Menu

Democratic Dissent: AAP Faces Barricades in Delhi Assembly

Atishi, Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition, condemned the obstruction of AAP MLAs from the Vidhan Sabha as a black day for democracy. The protest was sparked by BJP's alleged replacement of Ambedkar's portrait with Modi's. Seeking presidential intervention, Atishi and her colleagues declared the act unconstitutional and undemocratic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:36 IST
Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, claimed elected lawmakers were barred from entering the Vidhan Sabha, calling it a "black day" for Indian democracy. The AAP members' suspension, following a protest, was condemned as anti-democratic and unconstitutional.

The controversy erupted after the BJP allegedly replaced a portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Atishi asserted that the Aam Admi Party was being punished for raising slogans in Ambedkar's name, stressing that the voice for 'Jai Bheem' would resonate across the city despite their suspension.

Atishi has reached out to the President, seeking a meeting to address what she described as undemocratic actions by the BJP. The suspended AAP MLAs, unable to enter the assembly, demonstrated outside, asserting their rights to protest. Attempts to communicate with Speaker Vijender Gupta met with silence as tensions rose during the assembly session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

