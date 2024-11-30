Power and Peace: Tensions Rise in Sambhal Amid Entry Ban

In response to recent violence during a court-ordered mosque survey, the Sambhal district administration has extended a ban on outsiders entering the area until December 10. Authorities hope the measures will maintain peace amid rising tensions.

The tensions peaked on November 24 when violent clashes erupted, resulting in fatalities and injuries, leading to accusations against the police, which they deny.

Despite the restrictions, political opposition figures like Samajwadi Party MPs and leaders question the decision, deeming it repressive and autocratic, as efforts to visit Sambhal have been thwarted by heavy police presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)