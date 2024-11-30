Bus Banter Backfires: Political Audio Clip Sparks Controversy in Himachal Pradesh
The Himachal Pradesh government faced criticism for issuing notices to a roadways conductor and driver following complaints about a defamatory audio clip against political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, played on a bus. Subsequent investigations found the allegations baseless, sparking debates over government decisions.
The Himachal Pradesh government is under fire after issuing notices to a state roadways conductor and driver concerning a controversial audio clip played on their bus. The clip, allegedly containing defamatory remarks against key political figures such as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, led to backlash and scrutiny.
A passenger's complaint to the Chief Minister's Office prompted an internal probe, which found the claims to be unfounded. However, the issuance of the notice raised questions about governance. HRTC Managing Director Rohan Chand Thakur noted that while the enquiry was closed due to lack of evidence, the wording of the notice could have been more appropriate.
Among the political reactions, BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma criticized the government's action, suggesting measures like deploying marshals to prevent audio playbacks on buses. Meanwhile, the state faces ongoing critique after a CID investigation over 'missing samosas' intended for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
